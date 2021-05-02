Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thousands attend Wuhan Music Festival Tingshu Wang, Reuters Posted at May 02 2021 12:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fans attend a performance of a rock band at the Strawberry Music Festival during Labor Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China on Saturday. Thousands of revelers attended the festival which made a return a year after Wuhan was placed under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 265 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China, according to the National Health Commission. Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Wuhan China Strawberry Music Festival Labor Day multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation/overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea/entertainment/05/02/21/janine-gutierrez-ayaw-pang-magpakasal-sa-ngayon/news/05/02/21/p46-m-halaga-ng-marijuana-nasamsam-sa-3-lalaki-sa-tarlac-city