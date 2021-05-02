MULTIMEDIA

Thousands attend Wuhan Music Festival

Tingshu Wang, Reuters

Fans attend a performance of a rock band at the Strawberry Music Festival during Labor Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China on Saturday. Thousands of revelers attended the festival which made a return a year after Wuhan was placed under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 265 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China, according to the National Health Commission.