India posts record high 400,000 daily COVID-19 cases Adnan Abidi, Reuters Posted at May 02 2021 02:40 PM A man prepares a funeral pyre during a mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India on Saturday. India posted record high daily cases of 401,993 with 3,523 deaths on Saturday, as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus infection. Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response' India posts COVID-19 daily record as global cases hit 150 million