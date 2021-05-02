Home  >  Overseas

India posts record high 400,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Adnan Abidi, Reuters

Posted at May 02 2021 02:40 PM

A man prepares a funeral pyre during a mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India on Saturday. India posted record high daily cases 
of 401,993 with 3,523 deaths on Saturday, as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus infection. 

