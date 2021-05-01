Home  >  Overseas

Partying for research

Carl Recine, Reuters

Posted at May 01 2021 12:17 PM

A DJ performs at a nightclub as part of a national research program assessing the risk of the COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain on Friday. The event is part of a pilot scheme to see how more venues can be reopened safely while the accumulated data will be used to see how approaches to social distancing and ventilation affect the spread of the virus. Attendees had to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of the event.

