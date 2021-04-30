MULTIMEDIA

Loved ones pay tribute to crew of ill-fated Indonesian navy submarine

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Family members release flowers into the sea during a remembrance ceremony for the crew of the Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala that sank on April 21 during a training exercise, on the deck of the hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso off the coast of Bali on Friday. The military has yet to offer an official explanation for the sinking of the decades-old submarine, which was delivered to the Southeast Asian nation in 1981 but said that the reconditioned vessel was seaworthy.