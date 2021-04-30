Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thousands hurt in stampede at Israel religious festival David Cohen, Reuters Posted at Apr 30 2021 12:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Medics and rescue workers carry stretchers in Mount Meron, northern Israel on Friday, where fatalities were reported among the ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered for the annual Lag B'Omer commemorations. Dozens of people were killed in a stampede when tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai that included all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance. Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival Read More: Israel religion festival ultra-Orthodox Jews stampede hurt deaths accident /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child/overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic/entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation/overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea