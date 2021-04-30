MULTIMEDIA

Thousands hurt in stampede at Israel religious festival

David Cohen, Reuters

Medics and rescue workers carry stretchers in Mount Meron, northern Israel on Friday, where fatalities were reported among the ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered for the annual Lag B'Omer commemorations. Dozens of people were killed in a stampede when tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai that included all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.