Thousands hurt in stampede at Israel religious festival

David Cohen, Reuters

Posted at Apr 30 2021 12:22 PM

Medics and rescue workers carry stretchers in Mount Meron, northern Israel on Friday, where fatalities were reported among the ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered for the annual Lag B'Omer commemorations. Dozens of people were killed in a stampede when tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai that included all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance. 

