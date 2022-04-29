MULTIMEDIA

'Share the science of mRNA vaccines to the world'

Protesters rally outside Moderna headquarters as they call for the company to license mRNA vaccine technology, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA on Thursday. The protesters demanded that Moderna put people over profit and share the vaccine science to in an effort to help expand the worldwide vaccination of people and reduce the shortages of COVID-19 vaccines.

