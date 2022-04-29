Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hearts for Covid-19 victims in Britain Andy Rain, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 29 2022 09:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman paints a heart on the wall at the Covid-19 Memorial Wall in remembrance of her father in London, Britain Thursday. The country has lost over 173,000 people to Covid-19 since the pandemic began in late 2019. Read More: coronavirus Britain COVID-19 hearts pandemic victims /business/04/29/22/presyo-ng-bigas-mula-suppliers-tumaas-vendors-group/life/04/29/22/revenge-travel-high-among-southeast-asians-google/spotlight/04/29/22/gen-zs-millennials-underrepresented-in-pulse-asia-feb-survey/news/04/29/22/2-senior-officials-recommended-as-next-pnp-chief/entertainment/04/29/22/kriz-gazmen-is-new-abs-cbn-films-head