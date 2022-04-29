Home  >  Overseas

Hearts for Covid-19 victims in Britain

Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

Hearts for Covid-19 victims

A woman paints a heart on the wall at the Covid-19 Memorial Wall in remembrance of her father in London, Britain Thursday. The country has lost over 173,000 people to Covid-19 since the pandemic began in late 2019. 

