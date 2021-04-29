MULTIMEDIA

Supermoon as seen from the International Space Station

Photo courtesy of the International Space Station

This photo taken April 26, 2021 shows the "Super Moon" photographed from the International Space Station as it was orbiting 267 miles above the southern Indian Ocean and was posted on the agency’s Twitter account on Thursday. Astronomy observers were treated with a spectacular view of the moon as it positioned nearest the earth from April 25-28.