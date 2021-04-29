Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Supermoon as seen from the International Space Station Photo courtesy of the International Space Station Posted at Apr 29 2021 01:50 PM | Updated as of Apr 29 2021 02:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This photo taken April 26, 2021 shows the "Super Moon" photographed from the International Space Station as it was orbiting 267 miles above the southern Indian Ocean and was posted on the agency’s Twitter account on Thursday. Astronomy observers were treated with a spectacular view of the moon as it positioned nearest the earth from April 25-28. Read More: Super Pink Moon perigee International Space Station multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child/overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic/entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation/overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea