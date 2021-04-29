MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 cases in India breach 18 million

Tauseef Mustafa, AFP

COVID-19 positive patients lie inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care center in New Delhi, India on Thursday. India’s total COVID-19 cases breached 18 million on Thursday as it reported 379,257 new infections while also logging a record 3,645 new deaths, its highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began.