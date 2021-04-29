Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 cases in India breach 18 million Tauseef Mustafa, AFP Posted at Apr 29 2021 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber COVID-19 positive patients lie inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care center in New Delhi, India on Thursday. India’s total COVID-19 cases breached 18 million on Thursday as it reported 379,257 new infections while also logging a record 3,645 new deaths, its highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. India's coronavirus infections cross 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock Vaccine orders ng Pilipinas apektado ng COVID-19 crisis sa India Catastrophe in India as daily COVID-19 death toll climbs above 3,600 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 India covid care center New Delhi multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child/overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic/entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation/overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea