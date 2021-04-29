Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Shooting for the stars AFP Posted at Apr 29 2021 07:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A band plays music as a Long March 5B rocket, which carries China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center, in southern China's Hainan province on Thursday. China launched the first module of its "Heavenly Palace" space station on Thursday, a milestone in Beijing's ambitious plan to establish a permanent human presence in space. China launches first module for new space station Read More: China space race outer space space rocket Long March 5B rocket Heavenly Palace space station space station band /entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation/overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea/entertainment/05/02/21/janine-gutierrez-ayaw-pang-magpakasal-sa-ngayon/news/05/02/21/p46-m-halaga-ng-marijuana-nasamsam-sa-3-lalaki-sa-tarlac-city