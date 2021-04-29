MULTIMEDIA

Biden and America’s 2 powerful women

Doug Mills, Reuters/Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Wednesday. Two women leaders- Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi- sat behind the president at the podium for the first time in U.S. history.