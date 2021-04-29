Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Biden and America’s 2 powerful women Doug Mills, Reuters/Pool Posted at Apr 29 2021 10:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Wednesday. Two women leaders- Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi- sat behind the president at the podium for the first time in U.S. history. Read More: Joe Biden US Congress Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi US Capitol multimedia multimedia photo /news/04/29/21/philippines-diplomatic-protest-beijing-fewer-china-ships-eez/sports/04/29/21/tennis-djokovic-withdraws-from-madrid-open/sports/04/29/21/tennis-refreshed-osaka-hoping-to-conquer-clay-court-problems-in-madrid/news/04/29/21/frequency-disturbing-doj-backs-moves-to-pass-red-tagging-law/business/04/29/21/wilcon-depot-expansion-plans-q1-net-income-84-percent