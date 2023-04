Robots in football

MULTIMEDIA

Robots play football in Iran's "Robocup"

Abedin Taherkenareh, EPA-EFE

Robots play in a football match between Iran MRL team (in red) and Russia Starkit team (in blue) during the 17th International Iran Open Robocup 2023, in Tehran, Iran on Thursday. The event takes place at Tehran's Azad university from April 26 to 28, with the participation of 12 teams from foreign universities and schools and hundreds of Iranian teams.

