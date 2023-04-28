MULTIMEDIA

Rehearsal for Victory Day parade in Moscow

Maxim Shipenkov, EPA-EFE

Russian people watch as a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher drives on Tverskaya street in Moscow, Russia on Thursday. A military parade will take place on the Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII.

