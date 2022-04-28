UN Secretary General arrives in Ukraine

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine town Sergei Supinsky, AFP Posted at Apr 28 2022 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (2R) walks during a visit in Borodianka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Guterres arrived at the town where Russian forces were accused of having killed civilians, an AFP journalist on the scene reported. 'War is an absurdity in 21st century,' says UN's Guterres in Ukraine Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Ukraine attack Russian invasion United Nations Antonio Guterres Ukraine Russia conflict war UN Secretary General UN /news/04/28/22/pulis-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-mandaluyong-suspek-patay-rin/video/news/04/28/22/comelec-tuloy-ang-halalan-kahit-magkabanta-ng-covid-surge/video/news/04/28/22/vp-leni-balik-quezon-para-sa-grand-rally/video/news/04/28/22/isko-moreno-muling-bumisita-sa-bacolod/entertainment/04/28/22/kylie-verzosa-nagsalita-na-sa-breakup-nila-ni-jake-cuenca