UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine town

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Posted at Apr 28 2022 08:27 PM

UN Secretary General arrives in Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (2R) walks during a visit in Borodianka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Guterres arrived at the town where Russian forces were accused of having killed civilians, an AFP journalist on the scene reported. 

