From banquet hall to COVID care center

Prakash Singh, AFP

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits attend to COVID-19 positive patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a COVID-19 care center in New Delhi on Wednesday. India on Wednesday logged its largest rise in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began at 360,960 marking the 7th consecutive day of more than 300,000 infections.