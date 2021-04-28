Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA From banquet hall to COVID care center Prakash Singh, AFP Posted at Apr 28 2021 07:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits attend to COVID-19 positive patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a COVID-19 care center in New Delhi on Wednesday. India on Wednesday logged its largest rise in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began at 360,960 marking the 7th consecutive day of more than 300,000 infections. Filipino travelers from India barred from PH in next 2 weeks - DOH Bodies pile up as COVID overwhelms India Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 India PPE health workers New Delhi multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/28/21/pinoy-inilarawan-ang-kalunos-lunos-na-sitwasyon-sa-india-dahil-sa-covid-19/overseas/04/28/21/life-is-precious-say-indian-migrants-fleeing-covid-hit-cities/news/04/28/21/sebo-langis-water-samples-yate-manila-bay-denr/news/04/28/21/coa-affirms-p8m-disallowance-vs-election-officials-over-fictitious-trips/spotlight/04/28/21/pagcor-umapelang-payagang-makapag-operate-ang-mga-casino-iba-pang-sugalan