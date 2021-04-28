MULTIMEDIA
Eiffel and the supermoon
Christian Hartmann, Reuters
Posted at Apr 28 2021 09:46 AM
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, Tuesday. The moon, which is orbiting around the earth in a squashed ellipse was on perigee syzygy, the closest in its orbit to earth, making it appear bigger and brighter on April 26 and 27.
- /business/04/28/21/aramco-1-percent-sale-foreign-firm
- /news/04/28/21/metro-manila-mayors-back-mecq-flex-want-shorter-curfew-from-10-pm-to-4-am
- /classified-odd/04/28/21/ouch-fish-bone-lands-uruguays-ex-president-pepe-mujica-in-hospital
- /business/04/28/21/visa-emerging-from-pandemic-storm-as-spending-volumes-recover
- /business/04/28/21/eu-to-hit-apple-with-antitrust-charge-this-week-source