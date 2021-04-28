Home  >  Overseas

Eiffel and the supermoon

Christian Hartmann, Reuters

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, Tuesday. The moon, which is orbiting around the earth in a squashed ellipse was on perigee syzygy, the closest in its orbit to earth, making it appear bigger and brighter on April 26 and 27. 

