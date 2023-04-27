MULTIMEDIA

Commemorating the Chernobyl disaster

Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Viber

Ukrainian children look at the plates with the names of liquidators at a monument honoring those who died in clean-up efforts after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster on the occasion of its 37th anniversary, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Regarded as the biggest accident in the history of nuclear power generation, the explosion of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on April 26, 1986 recorded fewer than 50 deaths directly attributed to exposure from the disaster. But up to 4,000 people could eventually die of radiation exposure from the plant accident according to a 2005 report published by the United Nations.