Wall of flowers for civilian victims of Russian invasion

Remembering civilian victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE

Ukrainians look at a wall of flowers and portraits of people who died as a result of the Russian invasion, in the downtown Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. The memorial was set up by the US-based 'Wall of Flowers Foundation' for the memory of Ukrainian civilian victims.