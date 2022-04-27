Wall of flowers for civilian victims of Russian invasion

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Remembering civilian victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 27 2022 04:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ukrainians look at a wall of flowers and portraits of people who died as a result of the Russian invasion, in the downtown Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. The memorial was set up by the US-based 'Wall of Flowers Foundation' for the memory of Ukrainian civilian victims. Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts On the eastern front, Ukraine struggles to keep up morale Read More: Ukraine Russia Ukraine war Ukraine conflict Ukraine War Ukraine invasion Russia invasion Wall of Flowers Foundation Ukraine Russia war war victims war dead /news/04/27/22/outbreak-of-vaccine-preventable-diseases-imminent-doh/business/04/27/22/pagcor-chair-backs-having-separate-e-sabong-regulator/news/04/27/22/aug-30-declared-as-national-press-freedom-day/news/04/27/22/marawi-siege-victims-to-get-compensation-under-new-law/sports/04/27/22/thompson-follows-great-legacy-as-new-face-of-ginebra