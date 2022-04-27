Home  >  Overseas

Remembering civilian victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 27 2022 04:38 PM

Wall of flowers for civilian victims of Russian invasion

Ukrainians look at a wall of flowers and portraits of people who died as a result of the Russian invasion, in the downtown Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. The memorial was set up by the US-based 'Wall of Flowers Foundation' for the memory of Ukrainian civilian victims. 

 

