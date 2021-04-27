MULTIMEDIA

Super Pink Moon over New York

Eduardo Munoz, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", rises over the skyline of New York and Empire State Building, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey, U.S. on Monday. The first of the only 2 Supermoon this 2021, supermoon appear bigger when it is positioned closest to Earth on its orbit or perigee.

