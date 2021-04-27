Home  >  Overseas

India’s COVID-19 dilemma

Adnan Abidi, Reuters

Posted at Apr 27 2021 10:30 AM

Crematorium workers carry a body at a mass cremation site of those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India on Monday. 

The World Health Organization committed to send oxygen, mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies to help India address the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. 

