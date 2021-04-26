Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 infection surge in India Danish Siddiqui, Reuters Posted at Apr 26 2021 05:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, in this photo taken with a drone on April 22, 2021. India hit a record peak as the country reports 352,991 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with hospitals running out of supplies of medical oxygens and beds amid the overwhelming number of coronavirus patients in different parts of the country. India coronavirus cases set new global record, US readies help Philippines mulls travel ban from India over new COVID-19 variant Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus cremation India India COVID-19 /news/04/26/21/dfa-covid19-cases-overseas-april262021/news/04/26/21/malacanang-warns-officials-red-tagging-elcac/news/04/26/21/maginhawa-pantry-balak-gawing-drop-off-point-donasyon/news/04/26/21/78-protests-filed-vs-china-since-duterte-took-office-dfa/news/04/26/21/pagtatalo-ng-magkapatid-at-pinsan-nauwi-sa-barilan-1-patay