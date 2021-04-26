MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 infection surge in India

Danish Siddiqui, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, in this photo taken with a drone on April 22, 2021. India hit a record peak as the country reports 352,991 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with hospitals running out of supplies of medical oxygens and beds amid the overwhelming number of coronavirus patients in different parts of the country.