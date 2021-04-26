MULTIMEDIA

35 years after Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Chernobyl plant employees carry candles near radioactivity sign at the monument to Chernobyl victims in Slavutych, the city where the power station's personnel lived, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the accident site on Sunday, during a memorial ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ukraine on April 26, 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster which was the world's worst nuclear accident.