Max Cavallari, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 25 2023 05:42 PM

Migrants disembark in Italy

Migrants disembark the Humanity 1 ship in the port of Marina di Ravenna, Italy on Tuesday. The ship, operated by the non-governmental organization SOS Humanity, carried 69 migrants of various nationalities who were rescued from a small rubber dinghy adrift in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya. 

