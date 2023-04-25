MULTIMEDIA

Migrants disembark in Italy

Max Cavallari, EPA-EFE

Migrants disembark the Humanity 1 ship in the port of Marina di Ravenna, Italy on Tuesday. The ship, operated by the non-governmental organization SOS Humanity, carried 69 migrants of various nationalities who were rescued from a small rubber dinghy adrift in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.