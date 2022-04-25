Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Beijing residents queue for COVID-19 test amid lockdown fears Jade Gao, AFP Posted at Apr 25 2022 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift testing site outside office buildings in Beijing on Monday. Fears of a COVID-19 lockdown sparked panic buying and long queues for mass testing in Beijing as Chinese authorities rushed to stamp out an outbreak in the capital. Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying Read More: COVID19 Beijing COVID-19 testing lockdown COVID-19 coronavirus China /sports/04/25/22/pba-thompsons-value-is-unquestioned-says-cone/sports/04/25/22/after-first-season-with-36ers-whats-next-for-kai-sotto/news/04/25/22/ka-leody-reform-ph-educ-system-to-serve-nation-building/sports/04/25/22/uaap-fil-aussie-big-man-mason-amos-commits-to-ateneo/spotlight/04/25/22/the-world-of-vaccines-before-and-after-covid