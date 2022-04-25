Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Beijing residents queue for COVID-19 test amid lockdown fears

Jade Gao, AFP

Posted at Apr 25 2022 06:10 PM

Beijing residents queue for COVID-19 test

People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift testing site outside office buildings in Beijing on Monday. Fears of a COVID-19 lockdown sparked panic buying and long queues for mass testing in Beijing as Chinese authorities rushed to stamp out an outbreak in the capital.

Read More:  COVID19   Beijing   COVID-19 testing   lockdown   COVID-19   coronavirus   China  