Recycled SpaceX capsule successfully docks to International Space Station

NASA, AFP

This screen grab taken from the NASA live feed shows the SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft at 20 meters of the docking access of the International Space Station on Saturday. The recycled SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule “ Endeavour” successfully docked to the International Space Station on April 24, the first SpaceX mission involving an astronaut from ESA (European Space Agency) Thomas Pesquet.

Joined by NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, the mission marked a rare chance for astronauts of different nationalities together in space since 20 years ago.