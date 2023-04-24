MULTIMEDIA
Covid on the rise in Thailand too
Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 24 2023 07:05 PM
A worker sprays disinfectant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on a BTS Skytrain on Monday in Bangkok, Thailand. The country is on alert against the COVID-19 pandemic after health authorities confirmed that about 52 percent of new infections in Thailand are from the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus.
