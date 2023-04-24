Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Covid on the rise in Thailand too

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 24 2023 07:05 PM

Covid on the rise in Thailand too

A worker sprays disinfectant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on a BTS Skytrain on Monday in Bangkok, Thailand. The country is on alert against the COVID-19 pandemic after health authorities confirmed that about 52 percent of new infections in Thailand are from the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus. 

Read More:  COVID19   Covid   Thailand   pandemic   coronavirus   Omicron   Arcturus  