Countries evacuate citizens from war-torn Sudan

Mohammed Ali, EPA-EFE

A group of citizens of Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Germany arrive at Marka Military Airport, in Amman, Jordan on Monday after being evacuated from Sudan. The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is preparing to evacuate over 150 Filipinos, out of 500 who reached out, from the war-torn African country.

