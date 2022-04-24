Holy Fire ceremony at Tomb of Christ

MULTIMEDIA
Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony
Christian worshippers gather at the Tomb of Christ as they wait for the miracle of the Holy Fire ceremony to occur, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, Israel, Saturday. Eastern Orthodox Christians believe that the Holy Fire, which emanates from within the Tomb of Christ, spontaneously lights other lamps and candles around the church and reaches Jerusalem and even foreign countries. The fire represents the flame of the resurrection power.
