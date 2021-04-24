MULTIMEDIA

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival returns

Lindsey Wasson, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People take photos in front of a school bus at RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Mount Vernon, Washington, U.S., on Friday. The festival, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, resumed this year with virus protocols in place such as mandatory face masks and physical distancing, and will run until April 30.