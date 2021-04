MULTIMEDIA

Canadian PM Trudeau innoculated against COVID-19

Blair Gable, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is inoculated with AstraZeneca's vaccine against COVID-19 at a pharmacy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Friday. Trudeau is among world leaders who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 along with US President Joe Biden, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia President Joko Widodo.