Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo, other regions

Philip Fong, AFP

A staff member wearing a face shield works at a restaurant along the Omoide Yokocho alleyway in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Friday ahead of a declaration of a new coronavirus state of emergency to cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo regions. The Japanese government will impose a state of emergency with stricter restrictions from April 25 to May 11 in a bid to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases three months before the Olympics.