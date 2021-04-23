Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo, other regions Philip Fong, AFP Posted at Apr 23 2021 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A staff member wearing a face shield works at a restaurant along the Omoide Yokocho alleyway in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Friday ahead of a declaration of a new coronavirus state of emergency to cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo regions. The Japanese government will impose a state of emergency with stricter restrictions from April 25 to May 11 in a bid to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases three months before the Olympics. Tokyo Olympics organisers report first torch relay virus case Read More: coronavirus COVID_19 Japan state of emergency COVID state of emergency Japan Omoide Yokocho /news/04/23/21/doh-large-community-pantries-are-potential-covid-superspreaders/news/04/23/21/ex-san-juan-mayor-guia-gomez-again-tests-positive-for-covid-says-son-jv/sports/04/23/21/mobile-legends-back-to-back-defeats-keep-cignal-winless-in-mpl7/news/04/23/21/lalaking-dawit-sa-illegal-recruitment-pamemeke-ng-covid-19-travel-docs-huli-sa-naia/entertainment/04/23/21/kris-aquino-bimby-interview-gender-orientation