MULTIMEDIA

13 COVID-19 patients killed in India hospital fire

Punit Paranjpe, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A crematorium staff member lights a pyre of a COVID-19 victim, who died from a fire incident at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, India on Friday. The fire, which broke out in a hospital on the outskirts of Mumbai early morning Friday, killed 13 patients.