University exams proceed amid Covid spike in Hong Kong

Jerome Fabre, AFP

Secondary school students take the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams (HKDSE) in Creative Secondary School in Hong Kong on Friday. The university entrance examinations began as scheduled, amid concerns it would be derailed because of the city’s fifth wave of coronavirus cases, with nearly 47,000 students taking part.