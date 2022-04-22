Home  >  Overseas

Environmental activists mark Earth Day

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Apr 22 2022

Group marks Earth Day in South Korea

Members of an environmental activist group gather for a No Plastic! and Yes Naked! campaign during the 52th anniversary of Earth Day, in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to raise awareness on environmental protection.

