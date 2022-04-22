Group marks Earth Day in South Korea

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Environmental activists mark Earth Day Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 22 2022 03:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of an environmental activist group gather for a No Plastic! and Yes Naked! campaign during the 52th anniversary of Earth Day, in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to raise awareness on environmental protection. Read More: Seoul protest South Korea Earth Day environment plastic /news/04/22/22/paslit-ng-ofw-patay-nang-hampasin-sa-pader-ng-katiwala/sports/04/22/22/boxing-gesta-drops-diaz-twice-en-route-to-win/overseas/04/22/22/fresh-clashes-at-jerusalems-al-aqsa-mosque-compound-afp-journalist/news/04/22/22/doh-covid-vaccine-wastage-only-at-less-than-2-pct/overseas/04/22/22/oldest-texas-death-row-inmate-executed