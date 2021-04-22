No other visitor

MULTIMEDIA

Mladen Antonov, AFP

A child runs in the Shark Tunnel at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Thailand which has put several measures in place as a precaution against COVID-19, on Wednesday. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced during the day plans to secure an additional 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, on top of an already existing order of some 65 million doses, amid growing public frustration on the slow vaccine rollout with less than 1% of the country inoculated against the virus.