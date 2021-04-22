Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA No other visitor Mladen Antonov, AFP Posted at Apr 22 2021 05:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child runs in the Shark Tunnel at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Thailand which has put several measures in place as a precaution against COVID-19, on Wednesday. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced during the day plans to secure an additional 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, on top of an already existing order of some 65 million doses, amid growing public frustration on the slow vaccine rollout with less than 1% of the country inoculated against the virus. Thailand sticks to Sinovac vaccine after cases of ‘stroke-like’ side effects Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Shark Tunnel child aquarium Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World Bangkok Thailand multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/22/21/marikina-kukuha-pa-ng-dagdag-tauhan-para-sa-covid-19-vaccine-drive/sports/04/22/21/report-premier-league-tells-big-six-execs-to-leave-committees/life/04/22/21/zozibini-tunzi-says-catrionas-lava-walk-among-most-memorable-in-miss-universe-history/entertainment/04/22/21/yam-concepcion-ibinahagi-ang-sikreto-sa-long-distance-relationship/sports/04/22/21/muay-thai-jackie-buntan-proud-to-represent-ph-in-one-on-tnt-iv