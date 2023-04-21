MULTIMEDIA
Marking Eid al-Fitr in Romania
Robert Ghement, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 21 2023 08:29 PM
A girl stands and looks aside as worshipers pray while marking Eid al-Fitr at Dinamo Sports Hall, in Bucharest, Romania on Friday. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three day festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
