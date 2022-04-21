MULTIMEDIA
Hong Kong relaxes social distancing measures
Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 21 2022 12:54 PM
Workers spray disinfectant in a massage parlor a day before re-opening in Hong Kong, China, Wednesday. On 21 April, Hong Kong will relax social-distancing measures for select businesses, with gyms, beauty salons, massage parlors, spas, cinemas and places of worship among premises set to resume business.
