MULTIMEDIA

Hong Kong relaxes social distancing measures

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Workers spray disinfectant in a massage parlor a day before re-opening in Hong Kong, China, Wednesday. On 21 April, Hong Kong will relax social-distancing measures for select businesses, with gyms, beauty salons, massage parlors, spas, cinemas and places of worship among premises set to resume business.