Hong Kong relaxes social distancing measures

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 21 2022 12:54 PM

Workers spray disinfectant in a massage parlor a day before re-opening in Hong Kong, China, Wednesday. On 21 April, Hong Kong will relax social-distancing measures for select businesses, with gyms, beauty salons, massage parlors, spas, cinemas and places of worship among premises set to resume business. 

