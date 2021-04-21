MULTIMEDIA

‘Spiderman’ joins fight against COVID-19

Punit Paranjpe, AFP

Ashok Kurmi, a pharmaceutical company employee, dressed as comic-book character Spiderman sprays disinfectant outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus railway station in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. The country’s health ministry data on Wednesday showed 295,000 new cases in 24 hours and 2,023 fatalities, among the world's biggest daily totals of the pandemic.