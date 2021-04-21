MULTIMEDIA

Justice for George Floyd

Adrees Latif, Reuters

People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A, Tuesday. Chauvin, 45, who was seen on a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was found guilty of all three charges against the former police officer - second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter by a 12-member jury after weeks of hearing and over 10 hours of deliberation.