Justice for George Floyd
Adrees Latif, Reuters
Posted at Apr 21 2021 09:05 AM
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A, Tuesday. Chauvin, 45, who was seen on a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was found guilty of all three charges against the former police officer - second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter by a 12-member jury after weeks of hearing and over 10 hours of deliberation.
