Easter painting masterclass in Lviv bomb shelter

MULTIMEDIA
Preserving folk traditions
Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 20 2022 04:16 PM
Locals and refugees from Eastern Ukraine attend a masterclass titled 'Easter painting in a bomb shelter' in order to preserve Ukrainian folk traditions, in Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation,' resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia.
