Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Preserving folk traditions

Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 20 2022 04:16 PM

Easter painting masterclass in Lviv bomb shelter

Locals and refugees from Eastern Ukraine attend a masterclass titled 'Easter painting in a bomb shelter' in order to preserve Ukrainian folk traditions, in Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation,' resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. 

Read More:  Ukraine   Ukraine Crisis   Ukraine War   Ukraine Conflict   Ukraine folk traditions   Ukraine tradition   folk traditions   painting   Easter painting   crisis   Easter   Easter egg  