Ingenuity's first powered flight on Mars
Posted at Apr 20 2021 01:43 PM

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity makes its first flight on the planet, Monday as captured by a camera aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover. The four pound (1.8 kilogram) rotorcraft Ingenuity, which lifted off at 3:34 am Eastern Time (3:34 PM Philippine Time) on April 19, made history as the first powered flight on another planet.