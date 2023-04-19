New York parking garage collapses, at least one dead

MULTIMEDIA
One dead, 4 injured in New York parking garage collapse
AFP Photo/Handout/MobileHealthInc
Posted at Apr 19 2023 10:30 AM
This image courtesy of Mobile Health Inc. shows a collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan, New York, Tuesday. At least one person died and four were rushed to hospital after a multi-story parking garage in New York City collapsed on Tuesday, emergency responders said.
