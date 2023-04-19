MULTIMEDIA

Korean workers' turn to protest against labor reform

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Members of the Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU) shout slogans during a rally against the government's labor policy in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday reforming labor practices is a top priority for his government's drive to improve the way the country works and also pointed to the education system and public pension service as areas that needed reform.

