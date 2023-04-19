MULTIMEDIA
At least 21 killed in Beijing hospital fire
Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 19 2023 01:53 PM
An investigator inspects the scene following a fire at the Changfeng Hospital in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. At least 21 people died following a fire at the Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai district, Beijing state media reported. The cause of fire is under investigation.
