At least 21 killed in Beijing hospital fire

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

An investigator inspects the scene following a fire at the Changfeng Hospital in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. At least 21 people died following a fire at the Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai district, Beijing state media reported. The cause of fire is under investigation.