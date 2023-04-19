MULTIMEDIA
Ahhh...the heat!
Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 19 2023 10:17 PM
Indian boys cool off in the river Ganga during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday. Bengal's maximum temperature reached 41 degrees Celcius this summer. The summer, or pre-monsoon season, occurs from March to July in eastern India, with the highest daytime temperatures ranging from 38 to 45 degrees Celsius.
