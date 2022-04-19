MULTIMEDIA

Shanghai reports first deaths in newest lockdown

EPA-EFE

People who have been tested negative in the last two nucleic acid tests, line up to leave a temporary hospital for Covid-positive people in Shanghai, China on Monday. Shanghai reported its first 3 deaths in this latest lockdown, with 2,417 new locally transmitted COVID-19 positive cases and 19,831 local asymptomatic infections on Monday, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.