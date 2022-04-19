Home  >  Overseas

Hong Kong primary schools back to in-person classes

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 19 2022 04:04 PM

Hong Kong primary schools resume in-person classes

A teacher checks the body temperature record of a primary school student outside a school in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday. Hong Kong primary schools resumed in-person classes after a three-month suspension amid a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.

