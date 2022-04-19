Hong Kong primary schools resume in-person classes

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hong Kong primary schools back to in-person classes Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 19 2022 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A teacher checks the body temperature record of a primary school student outside a school in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday. Hong Kong primary schools resumed in-person classes after a three-month suspension amid a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections. COVID-19 temporarily separates 2,000 children below 10 y.o. from parents in HK Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Hong Kong in-person classes primary schools Hong Kong primary schools face to face classes /news/04/19/22/isko-stands-by-withdrawleni-call-tells-robredo-camp-not-to-bully/sports/04/19/22/valorant-paper-rex-all-praises-for-ph-teams/news/04/19/22/poea-partially-lifts-ofw-deployment-ban-in-ethiopia/overseas/04/19/22/shanghai-reports-seven-more-covid-deaths-since-start-of-lockdown/entertainment/04/19/22/kim-chius-brother-comes-home-to-ph-after-8-years