Face masks no longer mandatory in Israel

Jacj Guez, AFP

Posted at Apr 19 2021 05:23 PM

People exercise on a street in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Sunday, after authorities announced that face masks for COVID-19 prevention were no longer needed outside. With more than half of the population fully vaccinated in one of the world's fastest COVID-19 inoculation campaigns, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel fell from some 10,000 new infections per day in mid-January to about 200 cases per day, which triggered an announcement from the Health Department on April 15 that face masks are no longer mandatory outdoors. 

