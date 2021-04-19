Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Face masks no longer mandatory in Israel Jacj Guez, AFP Posted at Apr 19 2021 05:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People exercise on a street in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Sunday, after authorities announced that face masks for COVID-19 prevention were no longer needed outside. With more than half of the population fully vaccinated in one of the world's fastest COVID-19 inoculation campaigns, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel fell from some 10,000 new infections per day in mid-January to about 200 cases per day, which triggered an announcement from the Health Department on April 15 that face masks are no longer mandatory outdoors. No more masks: Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order Vaccination nation: Lessons from Israel’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Tel Aviv Israel face mask /life/04/19/21/bayanihan-community-pantry-pilipinas-covid19-pandemic/overseas/04/19/21/singapore-makes-biggest-cannabis-seizure-in-25-years/news/04/19/21/duterte-mum-china-west-philippine-sea/news/04/19/21/deped-partners-with-firms-for-use-of-fiber-connectivity-cable-channels/news/04/19/21/duterte-approves-cash-aid-p20000-employees-compensation-pensioners