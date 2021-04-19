MULTIMEDIA

11 dead in Egypt railway accident

Ayman Aref, AFP

People climb an overturned train carriage as they gather at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt's central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on Sunday. The train accident north of Cairo on April 18 left 11 people dead and 98 others injured, after it derailed off its tracks heading northwards from the capital Cairo, the health ministry said, in the latest railway disaster. Eight carriages derailed off the tracks as the train headed to Mansoura, about 130 kilometers north of Cairo.