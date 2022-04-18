Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Sri Lanka in crisis over alleged corruption Jewel Samad, AFP Posted at Apr 18 2022 08:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People display placards during an ongoing anti-government demonstration near the president's office in Colombo on Sunday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation over the country's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Critics claim corruption and nepotism in Rajapaksa's administration as the main reasons for the situation the country has found itself in. Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51 billion external debt Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash Read More: Sri Lanka crisis Rajapaksa corruption economy /sports/04/18/22/pba-why-standhardinger-is-flourishing-with-ginebra/overseas/04/18/22/us-to-host-asean-leaders-in-may-to-counter-chinas-growing-clout/news/04/18/22/ilang-taga-qc-naghahanda-sa-water-interruption/news/04/18/22/mga-jeepney-driver-pumalag-sa-nakaambang-pagtaas-ng-presyo-ng-petrolyo/news/04/18/22/heart-of-ph-marinduque-welcomes-robredo-pangilinan