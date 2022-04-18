MULTIMEDIA

Sri Lanka in crisis over alleged corruption

Jewel Samad, AFP

People display placards during an ongoing anti-government demonstration near the president's office in Colombo on Sunday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation over the country's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Critics claim corruption and nepotism in Rajapaksa's administration as the main reasons for the situation the country has found itself in.